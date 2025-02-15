Environment Canada has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the region calling for total snowfall accumulations of 20 to 30 centimetres by Sunday evening. Peak snowfall rates of 3 to 6 centimetres per hour.

Periods of snow, at times mixed with freezing drizzle, will begin Saturday morning bringing general snowfall amounts up to 10 cm by late this evening. Snow may become lighter tonight with a risk of freezing drizzle.

Conditions will rapidly deteriorate Sunday morning as a more significant area of snow and blowing snow arrives. An additional 10 to 20 cm is likely. Freezing rain or ice pellets may mix in with snow at times on Sunday, especially for areas near Lake Erie, which will impact total snowfall accumulations. Travel will be hazardous and is not recommended, particularly on Sunday.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.