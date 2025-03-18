Provincial police are highlighting the rules of a pilot program that allows the for the use of golf carts in Lighthouse Cove.

On Feb. 11, 2025, a pilot project regulation under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) to permit the use of golf carts from April 1 until Nov. 30 each year in Lighthouse Cove was approved.

Under the 10-year pilot project by the Ministry of Transportation (MTO), golf cars will be considered motor vehicles, and all HTA rules of the road and penalties will apply.

The Municipality of Lakeshore have implemented a set of requirements which must be met to obtain a municipal permit to allow the operation in Lighthouse Cove. The requirements can be found on Lakeshore’s website.

Without the municipal permit, golf carts will not be permitted to be operated on roadways in Lighthouse Cove.

Under the HTA, here are the set of operating requirements:

Driver must have a valid Ontario drivers' licence

Only permitted on roads in Lighthouse Cove

Only permitted to operate on roads with a maximum road speed limit of 50 km/h

Cannot be driven during the months of December, January, February and March in any year

Cannot be capable of going 32 kilometers per hour or faster on a level surface

Cannot tow other vehicles

Required to display a slow-moving sign mounted on the rear of the vehicle

Cannot carry passengers under eight years of age

During the period that begins one-half hour before sunset and ends one half-hour after sunrise, golf cars are required to have adequate nighttime lighting

Cannot carry any combustible fuel except in the fuel tank (if equipped with one)

Must be operated in the right-most lane

Operators are subject to all Highway Traffic Act rules of the road and penalties.

To be operated on the road, golf carts must be equipped with safety equipment including:

Steering wheel

Service brakes

Parking or emergency brakes

Rear-view mirror

Horn

Good quality tires

Daytime running lights

Turn signals

Brake lights

Reflectors

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind motorists that operating golf carts on the road must be done so in a safe and responsible manner. A golf cart is still considered a motor vehicle under the Criminal Code of Canada and laws governing impaired driving will be enforced.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Melanie Kentner