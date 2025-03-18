Provincial police are highlighting the rules of a pilot program that allows the for the use of golf carts in Lighthouse Cove.
On Feb. 11, 2025, a pilot project regulation under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) to permit the use of golf carts from April 1 until Nov. 30 each year in Lighthouse Cove was approved.
Under the 10-year pilot project by the Ministry of Transportation (MTO), golf cars will be considered motor vehicles, and all HTA rules of the road and penalties will apply.
The Municipality of Lakeshore have implemented a set of requirements which must be met to obtain a municipal permit to allow the operation in Lighthouse Cove. The requirements can be found on Lakeshore’s website.
Without the municipal permit, golf carts will not be permitted to be operated on roadways in Lighthouse Cove.
Under the HTA, here are the set of operating requirements:
To be operated on the road, golf carts must be equipped with safety equipment including:
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind motorists that operating golf carts on the road must be done so in a safe and responsible manner. A golf cart is still considered a motor vehicle under the Criminal Code of Canada and laws governing impaired driving will be enforced.
-With files from CTV Windsor's Melanie Kentner