Residents in Lighthouse Cove are one step closer to driving their golf carts on the road.

Lakeshore council met Tuesday night with one report discussing whether or not to allow Lighthouse Cove to take part in a golf cart pilot program.

This would see golf carts allowed on local roads after the community was added to Ontario's golf cart pilot program.

The pilot program, which runs until 2031, would allow residents and visitors to use golf carts on the road with a speed limit of up to 50 kilometres per hour from April 1 to November 1.

Council unanimously supported the report to change the by-law allowing golf carts in the community. Drivers will need to pay a $75 user fee, and would be required to hold liability insurance for the cart.

New signage will need to be posted throughout Lighthouse Cove at a cost of $8,000.

Now that council has approved the by-law, it will need final approval from the County of Essex as Lighthouse Cove is on a county road.