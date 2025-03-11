Provincial police have joined the investigation into a house fire that was deemed suspicious in Harrow.

As AM800 reported, Essex fire crews were called to the 1200-block of County Road 13 around 10 p.m. Monday .

Members of the OPP Essex County Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

Police are now asking the public to come forward with any information or video surveillance that could help investigators.

The OPP can be reached at 1-888-310-1122, or tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.