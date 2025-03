A suspicious house fire in Harrow is under investigation.

The fire broke out around 10 Monday night in the 1200-block of County Road 13.

Essex fire chief Jason Pillon says when crews arrived they found a fully involved structure fire.

Pillon says 25 firefighters from stations two and three attended the blaze.

He says no one was home at the time and says there were no injuries.

Pillon says the fire has been deemed suspicious and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.