One dead, one seriously injured — the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3 in the Cottam area.

"This is a fatal collision investigation," says OPP constable Steven Duguay. "We had two drivers that were transported to hospital, one from each vehicle. One was pronounced deceased at the hospital, and the second is with serious conditions in hospital."

OPP say the collision happened just after midnight west of County Road 27.

Speaking on AM800's Morning with Mike and Meg, OPP constable Duguay says if you witnessed the crash or have footage, contact the OPP.

"What we want to ask is if anybody observed anything around that time, just after midnight, if they have dashcam footage or if they haven't spoken with investigators at all, give the Kingsville detachment a call at 1-888-310-1122 because we're looking for any information we can as we investigate this collision," says Duguay.

Duguay confirms to CTV Windsor, the victim is a 41-year-old man from LaSalle.

Highway 3 remains closed between Cameron Side Road and County Road 27.

Duguay expects the highway to be closed until at least 1 p.m.