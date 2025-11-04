A serious two-vehicle crash has closed a section of Highway 3 in the Cottam area.

The crash happened just after midnight on Tuesday.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, OPP Constable Steven Duguay says the highway will be closed for a 'good part' of the morning.

The highway is closed in both directions between Cameron Sideroad and County Road 27.

Duguay says there's no word at this point on the extent of injuries and is asking motorists to find alternate routes.

More details will be provided as they become available.