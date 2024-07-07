More information has come to light regarding the death investigation of a Harrow family.

The cause of death of the Walsh family has been identified by Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP have determined that 41-year-old Carly Stannard-Walsh, 13-year-old Madison Walsh, and 8-year-old Hunter Walsh died of gunshot wounds.

Investigators also determined that 42-year-old Steven Walsh died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sergeant Ed Sanchuk, Community Safety Coordinator for the OPP West Region, says in a video posted to social media that the investigation has determined that this is a case of intimate partner violence.



"Intimate partner violence is a serious, prevalent problem in Ontario. The OPP encourages anyone who's experiencing intimate partner violence to contact police at your local Ontario Victim Services branch, and to develop a safety plan. And for anyone that may be aware of anyone suffering from intimate partner violence - have that courage to reach out to get them some help."



The family was found dead in a home on County Road 13 on Thursday, June 20, 2024. OPP were called to the home after receiving a request to check on the well-being of a person when the bodies were discovered.

The investigation by the Essex County OPP Crime Unit is ongoing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services, and in conjunction with the Office the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

OPP are encouraging those experiencing intimate partner violence, or those aware of IPV situations to contact their local police service for assistance.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with further information is asked to contact OPP.

A funeral service for Carly, Madison and Hunter was held on July 2 at the Families First Funeral Home in Windsor. Steve was not included in the arrangements.