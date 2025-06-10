Provincial police have arrested a suspect wanted in two robberies.

According to the OPP, the Essex County Crime Unit identified a male suspect and arrested him on June 7.

He was wanted after a pair of robberies in Tecumseh in early May.

The first happened at a store in the 12000-block of Tecumseh Road, where the man demanded cash and cigarettes.

The second incident happened a few hours later in the 3000-block of Manning Road, where the man again demanded cash and cigarettes.

Police say he fled both stores with an unknown quantity of cash and five packages of cigarettes.

The man, a 37-year-old from Windsor is charged with two counts of robbery with weapon and two counts with disguise with intent.