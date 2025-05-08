Ontario Provincial Police are investigating two robberies in Tecumseh, and the Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help.

On Sunday, May 4, shortly after 11:30 p.m., a man wearing a black mask which fully covered his face was armed with a knife and entered a store in the 12000 block of Tecumseh Road.

According to police, the man demanded cash and cigarettes, then fled the store with an unknown quantity of cash and five packages of cigarettes.

The suspect is described as white, six feet tall, approximately 200 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, a grey vest, blue jeans with embroidered rear pockets and black sneakers with white soles.

The following day on May 5, at approximately 2 a.m., the exact same situation occurred where a man wearing a black mask which fully covered his face was armed with a knife and entered a store this time in the 3000 block of Manning Road.

He demanded cash and cigarettes, and fled the store with an unknown quantity of cash and five packs of cigarettes.

The suspect was once again described as white, wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans with embroidered rear pockets and black sneakers with white soles.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Anyone who can identify the individual or with any other relevant information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.