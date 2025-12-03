A community alert has been issued after a high number of opioid-related emergency department visits locally.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), 15 opioid overdoses were reported in Windsor-Essex between November 23 and November 29.

Of those 15 overdoses, 12 of them reportedly involved fentanyl.

The Opioid and Substance Use Notification System (OSUNS) identified the elevated number of opioid overdoses.

The last alert that was issued by WECHU was on August 22 where 10 opioid overdoses were reported.

Eric Nadalin, Director of Public Health Programs with WECHU, says they monitor the emergency department admissions at Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores Healthcare.

"We look at different rates of overdose overtime admissions into that emergency department. An alert is issued when we see drastic spikes in the number of ED admission associated with overdose... this recent alert is a result of a recent spike that we've seen."

He says it's important for these alerts to be shared to the public.

"We do count on our community sharing this message that there may be something going on in the local opioid or drug supply. We count on our community sharing that message, we count on our partners sharing that message so that ultimately the people who need that information can make more informed decisions around their substance use."

Nadalin says the rates of overdose are trending in a positive direction locally and nationally, with many groups working to address the issue.

"There's reason for optimism, but certainly opioid alerts and spikes - which we've seen this week in our emergency departments - are cause for concern as well, and a good reminder that there's still a lot more work to do, and there's a lot of people that still need help in our community."

Nadalin says there are important safety time for those using opioids, including to never use alone, try a small amount first, avoid mixing substances, call 911 if something doesn't feel right, and have naloxone ready to prevent an opioid overdose.

Partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy, including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.