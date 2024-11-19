A major milestone.

That's how LaSalle's Deputy Chief Administrative Officer is describing the concrete pour for the winter loop at LaSalle Landing.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike & Meg, Peter Marra says the continuous pour took place last Friday and lasted for almost the entire day.

He says the pour went very well.

"Concrete started to be delivered at about 6:30 in the morning and about 42 trucks came, delivered the concrete," he says. "Concrete placement crew worked until around noon and then after that the rest of the crew came in and did the finishing work until about midnight."

Marra says it's a unique project.

"Certainly when you pour something of this nature, you really want to start and stop and not have a joint where you join two sections of concrete," says Marra. "So this was done in a continuous pour to eliminate those unforeseen joints."

He says town staff continues to work with the contractor on the project schedule.

"One of the next major milestones will be the refrigeration plant and we're in good shape with that particular building," he says. "We're about 85 per cent complete. A lot of the equipment has been installed, so once we get that building completed and that plant commissioned, it really will bring the site to life."

Marra says the town hopes to have the winter loop completed by the end of December.

The $9-million project includes an outdoor skate trail along with a water feature.

It's located near the Event Centre on Front Road.

The entire LaSalle Landing waterfront project is roughly $50-million and brings together the current Gil Maure Park, Front Road Park and Riverdance Park into one 60-acre site along the Detroit River at Front Road.