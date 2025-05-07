A long and heated open house between the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) and over 100 individuals who are opposed to a proposed disc golf course at the Holiday Beach Conservation Area took place Tuesday evening.

The open house was held by ERCA at the Libro Centre in Amherstburg, where a presentation was shown to those in attendance, and members were available to answer questions from the public regarding the proposed 9-hole course that was approved by the board in mid-April.

The meeting got heated as those passionate about the conservation area wanted answers as to why ERCA would approve this course, and stressed their concerns about what this would do to wildlife - specifically birds - if this course is installed.

During the open house, ERCA officials stated that the park, which is owned by the Province of Ontario and managed by ERCA, is lacking funding streams and that this course would help create revenue in the park. Due to the fact that ERCA doesn't own Holiday Beach, they cannot use ERCA budget funding for upgrades or repairs at the park.

ERCA has stated they are putting the course on pause as they gather feedback from the public, and as they await for the results of an Environmental Impact Assessment.

Odin, a 10-year-old boy, attended the meeting. He says that he loves the park as it is.

"Catching snakes, and fishing, and all that stuff... so I really love going there with my friends. Once I had a birthday party there."

Lynn Richardson is a seasonal camper at Holiday Beach and says she's worried about how the disc golf course would impact the area.

"I come out here because of the quiet. As a child, coming to Holiday Beach to see the birds, I love birds, I'm not a birder, but I love birds. I come up for the quiet."

Richardson says there are other ways to raise money for Holiday Beach.

"We could have yard sales out there and the money go to ERCA. They used to have our during the Hawk Fest, they had the 5K run, people used to come through, they made money that way. For some reason, they've stopped it. I don't know why."

Tim Byrne, CAO of ERCA, says he wasn't surprised by the way the meeting went.

"We've got a very impassioned group that are active in the park, and have been active for years, and we appreciate them being there. But I don't think there's a full realization by many, and as a matter of fact all, just how tenuous operating that park actually is."

He says ERCA doesn't believe there would be a big impact for where the course is proposed, but adds they're waiting for the Environmental Impact Assessment to come back.

"And if there's anything in there that's scientifically defensible that it shouldn't be there - it won't go. But if that study, once he finishes that full assessment, then we're going to be guided by that, and we'll come back and we'll engage with everybody, and it will be another one of these meetings."

Byrne adds that a new report, which will feature all of the feedback gathered over the next few months, will be presented to the ERCA board in September.

According to ERCA, there are currently 18 conservation areas and provincial parks in Ontario that host disc golf.

Disc golf is a game that sees players use a frisbee-like disc, and throw it down a fairway targeting an elevated metal basket for points.