A new sport is making its way to Amherstburg.

On Thursday evening, the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) approved a report to add a disc golf course to the Holiday Beach Conservation Area.

Disc golf is a game that sees players use a frisbee-like disc, and throw it down a fairway targeting an elevated metal basket for points.

ERCA had been approached by members of the Windsor Essex Disc Golf Club to consider installing the course. The course will consist of 9-holes, however a total of 18 baskets will be purchased to allow for tournaments or special events.

Maintenance will continue as normal at the area such as routine grass cutting and clean-up.

Molly Allaire, Chair of the ERCA Board of Directors and Amherstburg councillor, says anyone can play this sport.

"So it's 9-holes, 18 if we want to run tournaments which is really good. We're planning on multiple tee-pads from the 9-holes so that means it's going to be accessible for children to adults, and making it more competitive but also accessible and easy for the beginners. So from beginner to advanced."

Allaire says this is a great way to be active within nature.

"What makes this disc golf course better than anyone else in Windsor-Essex County is it's the most southern disc golf course in all of Canada, which is kind of a cool feature, but it actually has full-grown mature trees, it gets you in touch with nature, and it's just going to be a beautiful course."

ERCA CAO, Tim Byrne, says they're hoping to open the course later this spring.

"Annual passes will be required, and or day passes for people to access the park and use it. Our seasonal campers it will be part of their activities that they're allowed to undertake in the park. Any existing annual pass holders, seasonal pass holders, will be able to utilize this course."

Design planning is in the final stages for where the baskets will be placed on the course, and it is expected to be open to the public within the next few months.

The cost to purchase 18 baskets, signage, and new parking signs is approximately $14,000. However, $10,000 has been donated to ERCA for the installation. The additional costs are to be covered through other contributions or extension of the current sponsorship.

Within the Essex Region, there are two public disc golf courses: an 18-hole course at Lakewood Park managed by the Town of Tecumseh and a smaller 6-hole course at Beaudoin Park in Amherstburg.