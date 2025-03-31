On Friday the province published the Sunshine List, the annual disclosure of public sector workers who were paid six figures or more.

This year's list revealing a record 377,666 names. Last year 300,680 people cracked the list.

Below are a list of names familiar with the AM800 audience.

City of Windsor

Joe Mancina, chief administrative officer - $320,450.87

Jason Bellaire, police chief - $288,152.01

Shelby Askin Hager, city solicitor - $247,936.10

Andrew Daher, commissioner human and health services corporate leader - $238,577.09

Jason Crowley, deputy police chief - $238,262.88

Janice Guthrie, commissioner of finance and city treasurer - $232,333

James Waffle, fire chief - $216,491.25

Drew Dilkens, mayor, $212,244.96

Phong Nguy, executive director operations and deputy city engineer, $182,672.17

Gordon Orr, CEO, Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island - $157,137.45

ENWIN Utilities

Garry Rossi, president and CEO - $333,598

James Brown, chief operating officer, Hydro - $248,230

Matthew Carlini, chief financial officer - $248,149

Windsor Regional Hospital

David Musyj, president and CEO - $465,369.48

Karen Riddell, acting president, CEO and chief nursing executive - $362,523.43

Wassim Saad, chief of staff - $309,366.30

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare

Bill Marra, president and CEO - $368,972.70

Erie Shores Healthcare

Kristin Kennedy, president and CEO - $315,991.26

University of Windsor

Robert Gordon, president - $432,465.82

Robert Aguirre, provost and vice-president - $302,750.00

St. Clair College