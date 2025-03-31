On Friday the province published the Sunshine List, the annual disclosure of public sector workers who were paid six figures or more.
This year's list revealing a record 377,666 names. Last year 300,680 people cracked the list.
Below are a list of names familiar with the AM800 audience.
City of Windsor
- Joe Mancina, chief administrative officer - $320,450.87
- Jason Bellaire, police chief - $288,152.01
- Shelby Askin Hager, city solicitor - $247,936.10
- Andrew Daher, commissioner human and health services corporate leader - $238,577.09
- Jason Crowley, deputy police chief - $238,262.88
- Janice Guthrie, commissioner of finance and city treasurer - $232,333
- James Waffle, fire chief - $216,491.25
- Drew Dilkens, mayor, $212,244.96
- Phong Nguy, executive director operations and deputy city engineer, $182,672.17
- Gordon Orr, CEO, Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island - $157,137.45
ENWIN Utilities
- Garry Rossi, president and CEO - $333,598
- James Brown, chief operating officer, Hydro - $248,230
- Matthew Carlini, chief financial officer - $248,149
Windsor Regional Hospital
- David Musyj, president and CEO - $465,369.48
- Karen Riddell, acting president, CEO and chief nursing executive - $362,523.43
- Wassim Saad, chief of staff - $309,366.30
Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare
- Bill Marra, president and CEO - $368,972.70
Erie Shores Healthcare
- Kristin Kennedy, president and CEO - $315,991.26
University of Windsor
- Robert Gordon, president - $432,465.82
- Robert Aguirre, provost and vice-president - $302,750.00
St. Clair College
- Michael Silvaggi, president - $316,826.97
- Patti France, now retired president - $300,246.85