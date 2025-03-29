The number of public provincial employees in Ontario earning more than $100,000 a year has grown to more than 377,000.

The so-called Sunshine List, the disclosure of public sector workers who were paid six figures or more, was released Friday, and the list for 2024 grew by more than 70,000 names.

Treasury Board President Caroline Mulroney says nearly half of the growth on the list was driven by the school board sector, with teachers contributing to 87 per cent of the increase.

Compensation in sectors that saw the largest year-over-year increases can be attributed to across-the-board salary adjustments, retroactive payments made in the 2024 calendar year, and the most recent collective bargaining outcomes.

At the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, Director of Education Emelda Byrne tops the list at $276,505.51.

At the Greater Essex County District School Board, Director of Education Vicki Houston leads the field with a salary of $249,332.71.

The $100,000 threshold for public sector salary disclosure came into effect in 1996 and, with inflation, would be about $180,000 in 2024 dollars.

The top spot on the list is again going to the CEO of Ontario Power Generation.

Ken Hartwick, who ended his tenure as OPG CEO at the end of 2024, had a salary of more than $2 million that year-more than double the second-highest paid employee, also an OPG executive.

Most of the highest-paid employees on the list are OPG executives, hospital presidents, and presidents or CEOs of large agencies such as Ontario Health, the Ontario Public Service Pension Board, and the Independent Electricity System Operator.

With files from the Canadian Press