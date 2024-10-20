The Ontario government is investing half-a-million dollars to manage and prevent the spread of two aquatic invasive plant species.

$500,000 is being invested to prevent the spread of hyrilla and water soldier - which was recently detected in Leamington and Lake Simcoe.

The aquatic invasive plant was detected in the West Cell at Hillman Marsh Conservation Area. Water soldier was also detected in Lake Simcoe waters for the first time.

The funding will be provided to the Invasive Species Centre to mobilize a plan against these two invasive species.

Officials at the Essex Region Conservation Authority say the hydrilla can grow up to 2.5 centimetres per day and to lengths of 7.5 meters and can choke out native species, clog water intake pipes, boat motors, and impede other recreational activities like swimming and paddling.

Water soldier is a perennial aquatic plant that grows in a circular pattern. They form dense mats that crowd out other vegetation and may alter water chemistry, impacting other aquatic species.

The Ministry of Natural Resources will continue to work with the Invasive Species Centre to further assess the extent of the invasions and respond to future threats.