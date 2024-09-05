The Essex Region Conservation Authority is sounding the alarm over an aquatic invasive species that's been detected for the first time in Canada and it was found in Leamington.

The aquatic invasive plant, Hydrilla, has been detected in the West Cell at Hillman Marsh Conservation Area at 1826 Mersea Rd. 2.

Officials at ERCA say the Hydrilla can grow up to 2.5 centimeters per day and to lengths of 7.5 meters and can choke out native species, clog water intake pipes, boat motors, and impede other recreational activities like swimming and paddling.

Kevin Money, Director of Conservation Services for ERCA, says Hydrilla essentially turns into a huge dense mat of solid weeds that can impact fish and water fowl habitat along with water quality.

Money says Hydrilla can easily spread through plant fragments or by water currents.

"You get it on your boat propeller; you get it on your trailer when you haul your boat out. If you have it on your fishing gear at the end of a lure and you don't realize it and toss that into a lake somewhere else, all those things can lead to the spread of Hydrilla. So it's really important for people who undertake those recreational activities to be aware," he says.

Money says they want the boating community to follow the law.

"If you move your canoe, your kayak, your boat, whatever it is, it's a three-word phrase: clean, drain, and dry. Clean your boat off, drain it, and make sure it's dry before you enter and exit different bodies of water to minimize the spread of not just Hydrilla but any invasive aquatic plant," he says.

As a result of Hydrilla being detected, ERCA is closing the West Cell of Hillman Marsh, including the trail and boardwalk as they work with the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Invasive Species Centre, and the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters to evaluate the extent of the infestation, contain the spread, and develop plans to control this invasive species.

Money says they're keeping it completely segregated.

"We're ceasing all recreational activities within that wetland cell. So we're saying no to fishing, no to boating, no to hunting, no to education programs, so we're keeping people out of that area to try and prevent the spread of this invasive plant," he says.

Hydrilla is an invasive species in various parts of the U.S. but Money says they're not sure how it ended up here.

It is also a prohibited invasive species under Ontario's Invasive Species Act 2015.

The public is asked to report sightings of Hydrilla through the EDDMapS or iNaturalist websites or mobile device applications or by calling the Invading Species Hotline 1 (800) 563-7711. A good report includes an accurate location of the sighting and photos.