The union representing some 14,000 college faculty across the province have issued the required five days notice to begin labour action.

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO) says this opens the door to any form of strike action beginning Thursday January 9.

The notice comes ahead of two days of non-binding mediation starting January 6 between OPSEU and the College Employer Council (CEC).

CEC is the bargaining agent for Ontario's 24 public colleges.

OPSEU members have been without a contract since Oct. 1, 2024.

Mediation between the union and the colleges' bargaining agents from Dec. 6-8, 2024 was unsuccessful.