A school bus safety initiative by the Ontario Provincial Police proved to be successful.

The Essex County OPP ran the regionwide school bus safety initiative known as Safety Stops Here from March 3 to March 9.

Officers were on the lookout for drivers who failed to make school bus safety a priority.

According to the OPP, only one driver was charged for failing to stop for a school bus during this year's campaign.

Police say they're pleased with the response, and that residents were driving responsibly around school buses.

Passing a stopped school bus, with its red lights flashing, could lead to a fine of $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points for a first offence.