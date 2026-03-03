Ontario Provincial Police officers across Essex County are on the lookout for drivers who fail to make school bus safety a priority.

Officers will be involved in a regionwide school bus safety initiative known as Safety Stops Here between now and March 9.

Passing a stopped school bus, with its red lights flashing, puts young lives at risk and could lead to a fine of $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points for a first offence.

Provincial Constable Stephanie Caron says bus awareness is something people need to think about.

Caron says they receive calls about vehicles not stopping for a school bus with its red lights flashing on a regular basis.

"I think a lot of the time, it's just some inattention on the driver's part," she says. "A lot of people are going about their usual route to and from work, or what have you. People aren't always paying attention; maybe they have their minds somewhere else."

Caron says they hope parents remind their kids about the safety rules of getting on and off the bus and that drivers slow down and use extra caution when travelling through school zones or any places there's a school bus.

"All drivers, we're reminding you to continuously be vigilant while driving; pay attention. We have so many distractions in today's age. Let's be on the lookout for our young kids here," she says.

Bus awareness items the OPP wants you to know about include:

- Yellow flashing lights on a bus mean the bus is preparing to stop. Drivers in both directions MUST prepare to stop as well.

- Red flashing lights and the "stop" arm mean the bus has STOPPED. Drivers in both directions MUST stop unless there is a concrete median dividing the road, at which time vehicles on the opposite side of the median do not have to stop.

-Slow down and use extra caution when travelling through school zones.

If you have information on this event or any other crime activity in the area, contact the OPP at any time at 1-888-310-1122 or, if it's an emergency, at 9-1-1.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.