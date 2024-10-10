A teenager has been arrested by Windsor Police in connection with a break-in at a local high school.

On October 3, shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a break-in at Windsor Islamic High School, located in the 1600 block of Alexis Avenue.

Surveillance footage obtained from the scene showed three suspects causing extensive damage inside the school. The estimated damage is over $13,000.

Windsor Police identified one of the suspects, and on Wednesday officers located and arrested a 15-year-old suspect at a residence in the 1200 block of Westcott Avenue.

The suspect, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces a number of charges including break and enter, theft under $5,000, mischief to property over $5,000, among other charges.

Two additional unknown suspects remain outstanding. The first suspect is described as a white male, 16-18 years old, with a faded haircut and dark beard. The second suspect is described as a white female between 16-18 years old.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the outstanding suspects is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.