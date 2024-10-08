Windsor Police are investigating after two local schools were broken into last week.

Police state that shortly before 8:30 p.m. on October 3, officers responded to a break-and-enter at an elementary school in the 3500 block of Melbourne Road. When officers arrived on scene they found damage to two windows at the school.

Approximately five hours later - around 1:30 a.m. on October 4 - police were called to another break-in at an Islamic high school in the 1600 block of Alexis Avenue. Officers discovered damage to property inside the school.

The Windsor Police Target Base Unit is now leading the investigation.

Police state that at this time there is no evidence to suggest that these two incidents are connected, or motivated by hate.

The investigation remains ongoing and any nearby residents or business owners are asked to review their surveillance or dashcam footage for any evidence that may help identify the suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.