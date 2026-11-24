Windsor police say two suspects are wanted after a stabbing on Wyandotte Street West.

One suspect is in custody, and another remains outstanding following a stabbing earlier this month near West Windsor.

Windsor police say members of the Major Crimes Unit identified one of the suspects wanted in connection with the stabbing.

Investigators say the man turned himself in at police headquarters on November 18 around 1 a.m.

The man, a 54-year-old, has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

As AM800 News reported last week, officers responded to a report of a fight outside of a restaurant in the 900 block of Wyandotte Street West, near Crawford Ave. shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 15.

When officers arrived, they found a man with significant injuries and provided first aid until he was taken to hospital by Essex-Windsor EMS.

At that time, police said two suspects approached the victim, and a fight started.

According to police, one of the suspects reportedly stabbed the male victim with a knife during the fight.

Police said the two suspects fled the area on foot, travelling westbound on Wyandotte Street West.

The outstanding suspect is described as a white man with short brown hair and a brown beard.

He was wearing a green Under Armour T-shirt, green jogging pants, black-and-white running shoes, and carrying a black satchel.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.