Windsor police say two suspects are wanted after a stabbing on Wyandotte Street West.

Windsor police are looking for two suspects after a stabbing near the city’s west side.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a fight outside of a restaurant in the 900-block of Wyandotte Street West near Crawford Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 15.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a man with significant injuries and provided first aid until he was taken to hospital by Essex-Windsor EMS.

Investigators learned two suspects approached the victim, and a fight started.

Police say during the fight, one of the suspects reportedly stabbed the male victim with a knife.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot, travelling westbound on Wyandotte Street West.

Police have released descriptions on the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a white man with short brown hair and a brown beard. He was wearing a green Under Armour T-shirt, green jogging pants, and black-and-white running shoes and was carrying a black satchel.

The second suspect is described as a white man with a white goatee and possibly long hair tied in a ponytail. He was wearing a light-coloured or possibly grey hat, a navy-blue hooded sweater, camouflage pants, and black shoes with white soles.

Police say both suspects are wanted for assault causing bodily harm.

Investigators are asking business owners and residents in the immediate area to check their video surveillance, between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on November 15, for suspicious activity or footage that may assist with the investigation.