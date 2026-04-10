A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an assault in mid-March.

Windsor Police had issued a warrant for the man for an alleged assault at a store in the 500 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit located and arrested the man in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Louise Avenue.

He has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault, and mischief under $5,000.

Officers learned that on March 14, a woman entered the business where she made a purchase and left. A short time later, she returned with the man, claiming she had received the wrong product. A verbal argument broke out between the two suspects and an employee.

Police say during the incident, the man began throwing and damaging items in the store. Both suspects then allegedly assaulted the employee, with the man using an item from the store to strike the victim multiple times.

The employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The female suspect involved in the incident remains outstanding. She is described as a black woman, approximately 30 to 45 years old, 5'4'' tall, with a medium build, and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.