Police have made one arrest and are searching for four other suspects following a string of violent crimes in Windsor over the weekend.
Police say late Saturday night a man was pulled from his vehicle and brutally beaten in the 1300-block of Division Road.
The suspects stole his wallet, identification, bank cards and cell phone, along with his vehicle.
Police say the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police recovered at the scene a vehicle that had been stolen during a carjacking in the 1700-block of University Avenue West Friday night.
Investigators say in that incident, the driver was robbed at gunpoint.
Later Saturday night, a group of teens were robbed by suspects armed with a gun and knife, with one victim being struck several times.
Police say early Sunday morning the vehicle stolen in the carjacking was involved in a crash in Chatham and a 15-year-old boy was arrested.
He's facing eight charges, including robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, aggravated assault and theft of a motor vehicle.
Police have released a video and photos in an effort to identify the four other suspects.
WINDSOR POLICE NEWS RELEASE— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 26, 2025
Case #: 25-113477, 25-113871, 25-113915
UPDATE: One arrested, four still wanted after carjackings, robbery
The Windsor Police Service has arrested one suspect and continues to search for four others following two violent carjackings and an armed… pic.twitter.com/kvEnEhpqs6