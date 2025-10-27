Police have made one arrest and are searching for four other suspects following a string of violent crimes in Windsor over the weekend.

Police say late Saturday night a man was pulled from his vehicle and brutally beaten in the 1300-block of Division Road.

The suspects stole his wallet, identification, bank cards and cell phone, along with his vehicle.

Police say the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police recovered at the scene a vehicle that had been stolen during a carjacking in the 1700-block of University Avenue West Friday night.

Investigators say in that incident, the driver was robbed at gunpoint.

Later Saturday night, a group of teens were robbed by suspects armed with a gun and knife, with one victim being struck several times.

Police say early Sunday morning the vehicle stolen in the carjacking was involved in a crash in Chatham and a 15-year-old boy was arrested.

He's facing eight charges, including robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, aggravated assault and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police have released a video and photos in an effort to identify the four other suspects.