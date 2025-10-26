Windsor police are searching for five suspects wanted in connection to a west end carjacking.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 1700 block of University Avenue West on Friday night.

Police say a man was walking toward his vehicle when he was approached by the group of suspects.

One of the suspects is alleged to have produced what appeared to be a firearm and pointed it at the victim’s chest. The suspect demanded the victim’s belongings, including car keys and wallet, and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The primary suspect is described as male, with a slender build, approximately 5’5” tall. At the time of the incident, he wore all black clothing and a blue ski mask. The suspect is wanted for robbery with an offensive weapon and theft of a motor vehicle with violence.

The second suspect is described as a white male with a large build. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey sweater, jeans, white shoes, and glasses.

The third suspect is described as a white female with a heavy build. At the time of the incident, she wore a red sweater, black pants, a black cross body bag, a black hat, and khaki-coloured boots.

The fourth suspect is described as a white male with a slender build. At the time of the incident, he wore a green sweater with the hood up, beige pants, boots, and a blue bandana around his neck.

The fifth suspect is described as a white male with a large build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black sweater with the hood up and a black hat.

The stolen vehicle is a white 2012 Volkswagen Jetta with Ontario licence plate ATEH 285.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and anyone with information is urged to call police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.