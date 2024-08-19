If you drove on Ojibway Parkway Monday morning, you noticed the smooth drive.

Crews have shifted the work to the northbound lanes after recently completing the road reconstruction of the southbound lanes and opening the freshly paved lanes to traffic.



Ward 1 city councillor Fred Francis represents the area and says the city is pleased with the work so far.



He says the work is needed in the area.

"Obviously Ojibway Parkway is a busy road," he says. "It's heavily traverse on daily basis specifically 9 a.m. and than 5 p.m."

Francis says city administration and the contractor are trying to get as much of the work done during the summer months before school starts.

"We want to try to be as less inconvenient as possible but obviously with works like this, everyone kind of has to be patient and you know short term pain for long term gain," says Francis. "I think people can appreciate what's being done and when it's being done to help expedite and make it efficient of a project as possible until it's completely. If it takes time going into the school year a little bit to be completed that's certainly better than a long time going into the school year to be completed."

The work on Ojibway Parkway started on July 22.



The roadway is reduced to one lane in each direction between Broadway Street and Morton Drive with turning restrictions in place at Sprucewood Avenue and Weaver Road.



The city is reminding motorists that speeds are reduced in the area and to expect long delays.



Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed by September 20.

