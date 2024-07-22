Starting Monday, motorists can expect major delays along a busy stretch of road bordering Windsor and LaSalle.

Ojibway Parkway will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Broadway Street and Morton Drive for road work.



"Resurfacing the road, and a little bit of curb work," said city contracts coordinator CJ Hartford.



He says the work should take two months to complete.



"It's been very necessary for quite some time now, and we want to try and get it done before the bridge is finished because that could have even more impacts on the volume of traffic that we're experiencing on Ojibway."



Hartford says to expect delays.



"There's going to be lane and turning restrictions and some back ups, so if at all possible take an alternate route and if not, please drive with caution through the construction site."



Speeds will be reduced and turning restrictions will be in place at the Sprucewood Avenue and Weaver Road intersections.

