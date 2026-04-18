The OHL Western Conference final is set.

The Windsor Spitfires and Kitchener Rangers will face off in the best-of-seven series, competing for the Wayne Gretzky Trophy.

The winner then advancing to the OHL Finals to compete for the J. Ross Robertson Cup.

Windsor secured its spot completing a four game sweep of the Flint Firebirds earlier this week.

Kitchener advanced Friday night after winning its series against the Soo Greyhounds 4-1.

The OHL is expected to release the Western Conference final schedule in the coming days.

All games will be broadcast live on AM800.