The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a fatal fire in LaSalle.

The fire in the 7700-block of Malden Road near Golfview Drive broke out around 4 Saturday morning.

Police say a person was found dead inside the house..and the investigation is ongoing to identify the victim.

Police say the scene of the fire has now been released..and there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is being asked to contact LaSalle Police or Crime Stoppers.