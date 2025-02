The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to the scene of a fatal house fire in LaSalle.

Emergency crews responded shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday to the 7700-block of Malden Road.

LaSalle police say when fire was extinguished, a person was found deceased in the residence.

The person has not yet been identified, according to investigators.

The cause and damage estimate were still under investigation.

Police were asking the public to avoid the area as crews remained on scene.