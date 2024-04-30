Windsor Police have stated that nothing suspicious was located at the University of Windsor following a thorough search of the area.

Police were investigating a report of a suspicious package around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the 300 block of Patricia Road.

The University of Windsor had issued an email to students that a safety concern had been identified in the CAW Student Centre.

As a precaution, occupants in the building were asked to evacuate.

Police thank the public for their patience and understanding.