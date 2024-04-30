Windsor Police is investigating a report of a suspicious package.

Police posted to social media Tuesday around 5 p.m. that officers were on scene in the area of the 300 block of Patricia Road.

The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.

Meanwhile the University of Windsor has issued an email to students that a safety concern has been identified in the CAW Student Centre. As a precautionary measure, occupants were asked to leave the building until further notice.

Police have confirmed with AM800 News that these two incidents are related.