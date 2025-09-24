Windsor police are reporting non-life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in Windsor.

According to police, officers were called to a collision between a vehicle and a motorcyclist just after 5:30 Wednesday morning at the E.C. Row eastbound off-ramp at Dougall Ave.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene but was located by police shortly after.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say charges are anticipated, but have not been laid yet.

The area was closed for a few hours but has since re-opened.