Police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash in Windsor.
It's in the southbound lanes of Dougall Avenue at the E.C. Row Expressway eastbound off-ramp.
E.C. Row eastbound on ramp at Dougall is completely closed.
There's no word on the extent of injuries but a motorcycle can be seen on the road.
