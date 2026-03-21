A chance to recognize nurses throughout Windsor-Essex.

Nominations are now open for the 19th annual Lois Fairley Nursing Award.

This award will recognize a local nurse who has demonstrated a commitment to serving the community through excellence in delivering nursing care.

The award is handed out annually during nurses week in May by the Fairley family and the Windsor-Essex chapter of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario (RNAO).

John Fairley says it's the 19th year for the award.

"We ask people in the community, it's the easiest thing to do, is give us an email to a wise or amazing nurse who has helped your family, as a family, or community, so we go for nominations now until April 25th."

He says everyone has a nurse story.

"If you've got a great story of someone who has helped family, and this could be visiting nurses, PSW's, anyone who is a nurse at hospitals, and care homes, and things like that, we've celebrated quite a few over the years."

Fairley says nurses deserve to be recognized.

"This is your time to honour the nurse, and even if they don't win, or get honoured with the selection, they still get a letter from RNAO saying you were nominated and how great you are."

Submissions must be 500 words or less and will be accepted until April 25.

The nomination page can be found by clicking here.

The award is named after Lois Fairley who was a graduate of Grace Hospital's nursing program in 1955, where she served until her retirement in 1993.

She passed away in 2007.

In 2025, Registered Practical Nurse (RPN) at Windsor Regional Hospital - Marisa Smith - was the recipient of the award.

-with files from AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg