A Registered Practical Nurse (RPN) at Windsor Regional Hospital is this year's recipient of the Lois Fairley Nursing Award.

Marisa Smith, a RPN in the operating room at the Ouellette Campus was recognized Tuesday morning.

She's been a nurse for eight years and has been in the operating room for two of those years.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Smith says she's extremely grateful.

"Everybody came to my mind first about how much time and effort and care that everybody has put in and has taught me and has showed me along the way, and I'm extremely grateful," says Smith.

She says there's been many special moments and highlights during her career.

"Finishing the OR course to get this job at Windsor Regional was a huge highlight, all the relationships I formed with my colleagues," she says.

Smith says she'll never forget working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My patients over the pandemic, that was a tough time and something that I'll carry with me forever, caring for people during the scariest time," says Smith.

Smith is described by her colleagues as a "calm, reassuring presence in the OR" and "she helps ease patients’ anxieties while using her clinical skill to ensure surgeries are as safe and smooth as possible."

It's the 18th year for the award.

It recognizes the dedication and differences nurses make everyday with patients in the community.

The award is handed out by the Fairley family and the Windsor-Essex chapter of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario (RNAO).