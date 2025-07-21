Those interested in becoming a city councillor in ward 2 can now apply.

Nominations opened today to fill the vacant seat after city council voted in favour last week to hold a byelection.

This decision comes after former ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante resigned on June 22.

Candidates seeking nomination will have until September 12 at 2 p.m. to register.

Those wishing to run for the election must be a resident of the City of Windsor, a non-resident-owner or tenant of land in the city, or the spouse of such owner or tenant. They must be a Canadian citizen and at least 18-years-old.

Residents will head to the polls on Monday, October 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Advance voting will take place on Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18, at Campbell Baptist Church on Wyandotte Street West. Polling locations for October 27 are still being finalized and will be released in the upcoming weeks.

Interested candidates must fill out the prescribed forms in the City Clerk's Office at City Hall Square. A nomination filing fee of $100 applies.