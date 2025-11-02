Windsor is off the hook for the speed cameras that were set to be implemented in the city.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says the city hadn't yet entered into a lease with Jenoptik to install five speed cameras locally.

This comes after the Doug Ford government passed a controversial bill banning municipalities from installing speed cameras. The bill was fast-tracked through the legislature, with the government limiting public consultations and debate.

The bill was voted on in the legislature on Thursday and passed by a vote of 69-41.

Premier Ford said he'd rather focus on "alternative traffic-calming measures", such as speed bumps, speed cushions and roundabouts, as well as enhanced signage and education campaigns.

City council had approved the implementation of five speed cameras earlier this year with a focus on school zones and community safety zones.

Dilkens says no lease was signed.

"For us there was really no pain on our end financially, and so we just cancelled and stopped the work that we were doing once we found out that there was going to be a change of course. We're really buoyed by the fact that the Premier has said he's going to send money into communities to help with traffic calming... we know that's one of the top issues in our community and we look forward to deploying that money as soon as it's made available."

He says the city is out $0.

"I know other communities were further along in terms of their deployment, but we hadn't deployed any so for us it was just... okay, if that's not going to happen, what can we do next to help with traffic calming?"

Dilkens says residents want more traffic calming measures.

"We will deploy the money the province sends down to our community in lieu of the speed cameras. The province said they're giving us money for traffic calming, we can deploy that very, very quickly in a number of different ways in all 10 wards, and we will certainly work to do that as quickly as possible."

It was estimated that the speed camera program would cost $1.27-million a year.

The cameras were set to be placed on Cabana Road East between Howard Avenue and Holburn Street; Clover Avenue between McHugh Street and Tecumseh Road East; Huron Church Road between Millen Street and Tecumseh Road West; Forest Glade Drive between Lauzon Road and Wildwood Drive; and Conservation Drive between the E.C. Row Expressway and Calvert Court.

The bill is expected to receive royal ascent next week.