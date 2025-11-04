Kingsville residents will vote in-person with paper ballots and tabulators next October.

Council accepted and approved a staff recommendation Monday night.

Staff in its report considered current public opinion on internet voting, and that a majority of municipalities in Essex County had also opted for the traditional method.

Staff said there was a $40,000 savings if council selected online voting rather than in-person.

Councillor Thomas Neufeld was very intrigued by those savings, but instead followed his gut.

"From a small business stand point, there are times when the internet does go down, and if I'm using an internet-based POS system, and the internet is down, I don't get paid, but, you know what always works? Cash. And cash is paper, and in the end paper always works," Neufeld said.

Deputy Mayor Kimberly DeYong thanked administration for taking into account the view of residents on internet voting.

"It is the public who gets to vote, and they should have confidence and feel good about how they are voting and who they are voting for, and we've heard from them, what their preference is," DeYong said.

Mayor Dennis Rogers said voters across Kingsville and other municipalities wanted peace of mind.

"Knowing that their vote is going to be tabulated correctly, that gives our residents again some peace of mind, especially when you're coming to elected officials, so sometimes that costs a little bit more. I think sometimes things that we pay for that cost more, we do that because it gives our residents value, and I think this does that," said Rogers.

Council's decision was unanimous and they now join Amherstburg, Essex, Lakeshore, and Leamington — all previously rejecting online voting and instead opting for in-person citing security concerns and lack of trust online.

LaSalle and Tecumseh went the other way and voters in those municipalities will cast ballots online, and telephone in Tecumseh, next year.

The next municipal election is set for Monday Oct. 26, 2026.