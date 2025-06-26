The Town of Tecumseh is going to allow internet and telephone voting during the next municipal election.

During Tuesday's meeting, the council voted in favour of allowing the two methods for the 2026 municipal and school board elections while also preparing a request for proposals for internet and telephone software services to be tendered in the third quarter of 2025.

The town of Tecumseh has used alternate methods of vote by mail for the elections in 2003, 2006, and 2010, while internet and telephone voting methods were used in combination to conduct the 2014, 2018, and 2022 elections, as well as the 2016 by-election for Ward 2.

Deputy Mayor Joe Bachetti says Tecumseh has been at the forefront in terms of providing alternatives to make it more accessible to voters.

"In 2014, we had over 52 per cent voter turnout. So we want to be able to reach out to as many as we can. I know the last election was on the low end; we only had 37 per cent. That could be due to the mayor, deputy mayor position, along with a councillor position, being acclaimed. So there may have been a lack of interest from voters on that vote," he says.

Traditional polling stations will also be utilized during the 2026 municipal election.

Bachetti says the internet and phone voting is more accessible while providing greater flexibility and convenience.

"Voters can cast their vote privately, independently from anywhere during the advanced voting period, 24 hours up to the day including election day," he says. "These methods are designed to encourage voter participation, as voters do not have to go to a physical location to cast their ballot. It provides additional voting opportunities for students and those unable to visit a voting place."

According to an administration report, approximately two-thirds of Ontario municipalities used internet voting as part of their methods of voting in 2022.

Bachetti says it also supports the changing demographics and lifestyles.

"Everyone has access to smartphones, and using their PIN that will be given to them, they'll be able to vote right then and there and make it easier for them," he says.

According to an adimistration report, the 2026 anticipated budget provides funding in the amount of $75,000 for the municipal election, but this amount will be reviewed and confirmed further as part of the 2026 budget process.

The next municipal and school board elections will take place on Oct. 26, 2026.