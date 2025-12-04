Residents in the city's east end will notice a new grocery store opening their doors.

Tony and Kathy's No Frills will open their doors at Tecumseh Road East and Princess Avenue on December 4.

The new 33,000-square-foot location will offer fresh food with unbeatable value.

This location is expected to create approximately 87 new jobs.

To mark the opening, No Frills will be donating $1,500 to Up About Down and $1,500 to Ronald McDonald House Charity.

From December 4 to December 7, the first 100 customers will receive a giveaway prize.

The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This is now the third No Frills location in Windsor and follows the opening of the Howard Avenue location at the end of October.