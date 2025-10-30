A new grocery store will open its doors today in the Devonshire Mall area.

No Frills will open its doors in the Roundhouse Centre on Howard Avenue on October 30.

The new 22,000-square-foot location will offer affordable groceries, including fresh produce, meat, everyday essentials to residents in the Windsor area.

This location is expected to create approximately 70 new jobs.

To mark the opening, No Frills will be donating $2,000 to Windsor Youth Centre. The first 100 customers each day from October 30 to November 1 will receive a giveaway prize.

The store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This is only the second No Frills location in Windsor, however another location is expected to be open soon at the Rose City Shopping Centre located on Tecumseh Road East at Princess Avenue.

This Howard Avenue location was previously a Spirit Halloween, a Shoppers Drug Mart, and a Future Shop.