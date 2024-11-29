There is no data indicating that work to address crime and safety in downtown Windsor is resulting in it spreading into other areas of the city.

That's according to Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire, who was asked about any increase in crime in other sections of the city as a result of the enhanced police presence downtown under the city's Strengthen the Core initiative.

"We don't really have that long of duration with this particular iniative that is showing us that, from a data point of view, that we're getting a residual increase in particular crimes in other areas," says Bellaire.

Ward 4 Councillor Mark McKenzie asked during Monday's meeting if there was a "leaf blowing effect' where some of the problems downtown were being pushed to other areas, including the business improvement associations in his nearby ward where he's heard complaints.

Bellaire says they've seen an overall increase in calls for services in the city, which has been the trend for the past several years, but we have not actually seen a sustained increase in other wards that is a result of the Strengthen the Core initiative.

"While I do understand that there is certainly some merit in the quote, unquote 'leaf blowing effect' of moving people around, what we have learned is that the services those individuals, again, who are struggling with a variety of challenges, the services are generally concetrated in the area where they go back to," he says.

In May 2023, city council approved $3.2 million for the Strengthen the Core—Downtown Windsor Revitalization plan, which is aimed at revitalizing and improving safety in downtown Windsor.

The effort included just over $1.3 million to add 12 more Windsor police officers to address drug use and disorderly conduct downtown while working with health and social services, along with discouraging loitering and panhandling on medians and in front of empty storefronts and residential buildings in the downtown core.