Windsor police are investigating a suspicious death.

According to police, officers were called to the 2400-block of Highland Avenue Friday morning around 7:30 for a report of trouble unknown.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 69-year-old man dead inside the home.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit will be on the scene today.

Police say residents can expect a significant police presence in the area as officers canvass the neighbourhood for witnesses and information.

Investigators are asking residents to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Police are also urging residents in the immediate area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. for evidence related to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.