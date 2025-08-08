LaSalle council will be asked to allow nighttime construction at a new roundabout in the Town.

A new roundabout is being constructed at Sandwich West Parkway and Heritage Drive near the Windsor Crossing Premium Outlet Mall.

The project is part of the Heritage Commercial Plaza development - The Shoppes at Heritage.

Work started at the end of July and will be ongoing until mid-September.

Council is being asked to approve a noise exemption at nighttime to allow for the work to be completed.

The roundabout will be made of concrete and due to the temperature and project schedule a noise exemption is required to complete the work during non-work hours. Due to extreme heat and sun exposure throughout the month of August, it could post a risk to the concrete.

It is anticipated that the noise exemption will be required for two or three nights during the project. The contractor has noted that they don't plan to work throughout the night, but that they need to complete work outside of the 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. construction window.

LaSalle mayor Crystal Meloche says some of the work needs to be done overnight.

"They say with August weather conditions being so hot during the day that it's hard to do some of that work, so they're requesting to do some of this work outside of our normal construction window which is 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. So, it's not necessarily saying it's going to be at 1 a.m., what we're saying is it may go past 8 o'clock at night to be able to complete some of this work."

She says it's already a busy intersection.

"The longer that it's permanently closed, the more traffic is dispersed into neighbouring areas so we obviously don't want to do that as long as we have to. So, this will give us a chance to get this work done a little bit quicker, some of that work just can't be done in the extreme heat."

Meloche says this is short term pain for long term gain.

"This will be a huge, huge improvement to that area. We may not see that right away because the development is not ready to go, but once that commercial plaza is up and open, we will see an increase in traffic, and this will just help move things along and make it safer for our residents in that area."

The construction work will involve multiple concrete trucks, saw cutting and other heavy equipment needed for properly finishing concrete pavements.

Administration recommends that council allow the noise exemption.

Council will meet on August 12 at 6 p.m.