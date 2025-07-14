A busy intersection near the Windsor Crossing Premium Outlet Mall will be closed soon for the construction of a new roundabout.

Sandwich West Parkway and Heritage Drive will close starting Monday, July 28 until mid-September.

The project is part of the Heritage Commercial Plaza development, The Shoppes at Heritage.

A ground-breaking ceremony on the $200-million and 250,000 square feet commercial development was held last week.

LaSalle's supervisor of engineering, Curtis Bartlett, says converting the four-way stop to a roundabout comes at a cost of approximately $1.5-million.

"That work also includes some work along Sandwich West Parkway, which includes a new street signal at Durocher [Drive] for access into the new Shoppes at Heritage Plaza," Bartlett said.

Bartlett says the roundabout will help with traffic exiting off Highway 3, enhance traffic flow and support future growth in the area.

"We have two lanes entering from the east side of Sandwich West Parkway, so westbound traffic there will be two lanes, the remaining intersection, so Heritage Drive north and south will have one lane entering," he said.

Bartlett says the project involves a full intersection closure.

"We are planning to construct the new roundabout out of concrete, so we will have to close the entire thing to let the concrete set while it's formed," Bartlett said.

"We expect that the work itself on the intersection will hopefully take about two months, so are our goal is to reopen the intersection mid-September."

Bartlett says access to Windsor Crossing Premium Outlet Mall will not be impacted.

Eastbound and Westbound Traffic can use Sixth Concession/Howard Avenue or Huron Church Line to access Highway 3.

Detour signs will be posted to help guide traffic.