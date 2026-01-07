Nick Reiner is set to be arraigned and enter a plea in the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

The 32-year-old is scheduled to appear Wednesday in a Los Angeles court.

Authorities say the acclaimed director and his wife were found dead with stab wounds in their Los Angeles home Dec. 14.

Nick Reiner was arrested hours later and has been held without bail since.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. His attorney has not indicated the defense's plans.

Nearly all defendants plead not guilty at this stage.